Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $571.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $570.00 to $571.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $545.13.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $410.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $373.80 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.11.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $3,503,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $3,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

