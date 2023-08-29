Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

DM stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $500.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 37,786.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,923 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $4,810,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,933,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth $3,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.