Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Stock Performance
DM stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $500.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
See Also
