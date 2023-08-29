Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

