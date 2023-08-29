CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised CVB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 165,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,220,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 167,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,198 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

