Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $97.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFR. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.49%.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $29,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

