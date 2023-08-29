CrowdStrike (CRWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th. Analysts expect CrowdStrike to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. CrowdStrike has set its Q2 guidance at $0.54-0.57 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.32-2.43 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $144.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.58, a P/E/G ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $198.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

