Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $203,070.00 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $203,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,802.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 25th, Ryan Damon sold 1,668 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $47,538.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 201,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,866. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 289.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Criteo by 128.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth $47,000. Natixis increased its position in Criteo by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
