Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $203,070.00 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $203,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,802.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Ryan Damon sold 1,668 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $47,538.00.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 201,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,866. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 289.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $240.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.98 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Criteo by 128.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth $47,000. Natixis increased its position in Criteo by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

