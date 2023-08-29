Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,180,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 11,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 1,178,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,335. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,411.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.