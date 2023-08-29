Cormark Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$95.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CSFB upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$93.45.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Shares of TD stock opened at C$82.03 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$76.32 and a 1 year high of C$94.05. The stock has a market cap of C$150.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$83.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$83.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.