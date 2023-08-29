Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Shares Down 1.2%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.49. Approximately 1,603,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,292,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMMC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.68.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Down 1.2 %

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$533.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.77.

(Get Free Report)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.