Contrasting Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Two Harbors Investment and InvenTrust Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 4 2 0 2.33 InvenTrust Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus target price of $15.19, indicating a potential upside of 11.59%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.59%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Two Harbors Investment pays out -352.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InvenTrust Properties pays out 1,433.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Two Harbors Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and InvenTrust Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $295.54 million 4.43 $220.24 million ($0.51) -26.69 InvenTrust Properties $236.71 million 6.66 $52.23 million $0.06 388.90

Two Harbors Investment has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment 6.55% 7.08% 0.78% InvenTrust Properties 1.62% 0.25% 0.16%

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats InvenTrust Properties on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. We pursue our business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) member since 2013.

