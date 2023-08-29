Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $266.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

