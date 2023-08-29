Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes $696,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMT opened at $178.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $172.55 and a one year high of $265.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.