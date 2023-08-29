Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys Shares of 18,547 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

