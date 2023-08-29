Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires New Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $215,742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 1,622,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $88,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

