Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Short Interest Update

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,400 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the July 31st total of 377,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CCSI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 46,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,227. The company has a market cap of $618.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $6,008,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $8,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCSI

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.