Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Conn's Stock Down 5.5 %

CONN opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.69.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.19). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conn’s will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 12,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $64,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,217,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,173,722.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 358,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 271,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 250,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 224,376 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Conn’s by 86.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 146,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

