Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

KOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.6 %

KOF stock opened at $86.63 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.29.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

