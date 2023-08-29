Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Clarivate from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. The company had revenue of $668.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Further Reading

