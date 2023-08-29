Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $200.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Chubb by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

