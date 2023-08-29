CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Down 31.6% in August

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the July 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CHS Trading Up 0.4 %

CHSCL stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $26.01. 6,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. CHS has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of CHS

About CHS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

