CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Down 31.6% in August

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the July 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
CHS Trading Up 0.4 %
CHSCL stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $26.01. 6,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. CHS has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $27.10.
CHS Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
