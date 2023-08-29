Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

CBRG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 159,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,249. Chain Bridge I has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46.

Institutional Trading of Chain Bridge I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRG. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Chain Bridge I by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

