Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Centene Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. Centene has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

