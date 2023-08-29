Centamin plc (CEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 89.85 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 81.40 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 127.60 ($1.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,755.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, insider Martin Horgan sold 174,976 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £173,226.24 ($218,361.58). 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.83) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

