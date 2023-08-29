Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %
CARV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,847. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
