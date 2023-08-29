Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,847. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

