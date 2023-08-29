Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Now Covered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRS

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after buying an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,635,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $20,328,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after buying an additional 368,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,658,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.