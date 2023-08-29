CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:CCLDP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

CareCloud Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCLDP opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

