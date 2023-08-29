CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:CCLDP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
CareCloud Price Performance
NASDAQ:CCLDP opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.00.
CareCloud Company Profile
