Calix (NYSE:CALX) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $70.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE CALX opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. Calix has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,468,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 64.6% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 45.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Calix by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

