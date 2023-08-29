Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Calix stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 1.54. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Calix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Calix by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 313,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at $751,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Calix by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

