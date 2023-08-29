Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Update

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of CDZIP remained flat at $16.50 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. Cadiz has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $18.31.

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. This is a positive change from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

Insider Transactions at Cadiz

About Cadiz

In related news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,713,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,855,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Scott S. Slater bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,713,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,855,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $1,199,000 in the last three months.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

