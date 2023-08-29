Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.79.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $155.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

