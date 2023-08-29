Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3375 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of -1,928.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 613.6%.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.25 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.