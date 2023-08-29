Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.19. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

