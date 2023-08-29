Brokerages Set Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) PT at $14.23

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 4.50.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 12.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

