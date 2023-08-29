Brokerages Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) PT at $57.47

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

NYSE OVV opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

