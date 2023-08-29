Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Target Price at $202.57

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Marriott International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Up 1.4 %

MAR opened at $202.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.84. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $4,014,387.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,286,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,223 shares of company stock worth $15,641,095. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.