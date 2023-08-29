Brokerages Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target at $11.94

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.94.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

LAZR stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,008.66% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. Equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $269,891.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,509,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,156.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $119,275.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $269,891.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,509,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,156.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,311,000 after buying an additional 863,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,405,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,509,000 after buying an additional 1,602,206 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,021 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 6,939,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,034,000 after buying an additional 2,539,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,994,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

