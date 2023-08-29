Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target at $63.00

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.83.

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

