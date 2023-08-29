Brokerages Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Target Price at $56.88

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.88.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

