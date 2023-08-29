Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Price Target at $2,565.00

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSE BHP opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

