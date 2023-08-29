Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Brink’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BCO stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.30. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $224,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $224,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brink’s by 69.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

