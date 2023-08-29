Bramshill Investments LLC Invests $555,000 in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.21.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

