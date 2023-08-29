Bramshill Investments LLC Invests $369,000 in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in SL Green Realty by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,527,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,517,000 after acquiring an additional 221,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after acquiring an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89 shares in the company, valued at $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.47.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

