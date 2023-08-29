Bramshill Investments LLC Has $39,000 Stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Bramshill Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after buying an additional 701,601 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $6,141,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,739.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,075 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

NYSEARCA TBT opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

