BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the July 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BrainsWay Price Performance

NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,233. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 8.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 19.3% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 40.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $3.75 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Monday, August 21st.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

