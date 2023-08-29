BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.62.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

