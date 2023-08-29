Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Short Interest Update

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Blue World Acquisition
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAQ. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,162,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,481,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 41.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blue World Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of BWAQ remained flat at $10.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. Blue World Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.96.
Blue World Acquisition Company Profile
Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.
