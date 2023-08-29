Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,059,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 368,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 59,598 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 52,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 221,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

BTT opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $23.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Stories

