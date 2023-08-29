Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Cap Hits $117.05 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $117.05 million and $194,456.85 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $7.29 or 0.00027981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,071.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.45 or 0.00734352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00118745 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00016005 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000599 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 7.1178885 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $282,841.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

