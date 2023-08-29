BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $19,001.71 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Rice sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $19,001.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Michael Rice sold 277 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $3,429.26.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Michael Rice sold 877 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $20,092.07.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $38,969.59.

Shares of BLFS traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. 819,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,378. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $551.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.63.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. The company had revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 56.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

